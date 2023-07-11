Approximately 1,300 monuments, memorials, and markers dot our local landscape. They are an integral part of any visitor’s encounter with the battlefield, offering timeless testaments to a period of sacrifice and dedication. Anyone seeking a specific monument or more information on memorialized units or individuals has a wealth of materials to reference, whether printed or digital. However, one monument in Gettysburg does not appear in any of the more popular guides.
Positioned in front of the G.A.R. Hall on East Middle Street stands the Adams County Soldiers’ Memorial, dedicated on Feb. 22, 1892, with the Honorable Edward McPherson delivering the oration. One might assume that the effort to erect this monument was embraced enthusiastically as part of the great monumentalizing occurring across the battlefield. However, this monument almost did not materialize.
In 1867, Corporal J.H. Skelly Post No. 9 of the G.A.R. was established. By 1880, the post purchased the vacant Methodist Church building on East Middle Street to house their growing membership. Once settled into their new building, the G.A.R. members turned their attention to memorializing those Adams County soldiers who lost their lives in the Civil War. In January 1885, the first proposal was made to raise funds “for the purpose of erecting a monument to the memory of the Adams County soldiers who died or were killed in the United States service from 1861 to 1865.”
After a county-wide appeal for funds failed, the proposal laid fallow until January 1887, when it was revived and guided by a new committee. Many actions were taken: taking bids on the monument design; gathering the names of all the soldiers to be inscribed; and securing a position on the Square from the Gettysburg Town Council on which to place the monument. Again, there was a lengthy appeal to the citizenry for financial support to offset the $3,000 cost. The appeal was published in county newspapers, and copies were also sent directly to “all prominent men” in the county. Despite this aggressive fundraising campaign, community support was still not forthcoming. Finally, on July 6, 1891, the post resolved to fund the monument entirely from within its own ranks.
Finally, progress was rapid. To save money, a monument rejected by the 2nd New York Cavalry Association was acquired, re-ground, and inscribed with the 178 names of Adams County soldiers. The monument initially had only one bronze plate, noting the post had erected the monument and dedicated it “to the memory of their fallen Comrades of Adams County from 1861 to 1865.” The Pennsylvania State Seal was added later.
Returning to the present day and the monument’s exclusion from many guidebooks, this writer can only guess that since it is more expansive in both timeframe and soldiers remembered, it fails to be included in the guide publications. Licensed Battlefield Guides are well aware of the monument, but only their clients benefit from such tours.
Yet, it should be remembered; names of Adams County soldiers who died here at Gettysburg and other battles are inscribed on the monument. Be sure to include this monument and the men it memorializes in your future monument walks.
Greg Kaufmann is a Historic Gettysburg Adams County board member.
