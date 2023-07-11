Approximately 1,300 monuments, memorials, and markers dot our local landscape. They are an integral part of any visitor’s encounter with the battlefield, offering timeless testaments to a period of sacrifice and dedication. Anyone seeking a specific monument or more information on memorialized units or individuals has a wealth of materials to reference, whether printed or digital. However, one monument in Gettysburg does not appear in any of the more popular guides.

Positioned in front of the G.A.R. Hall on East Middle Street stands the Adams County Soldiers’ Memorial, dedicated on Feb. 22, 1892, with the Honorable Edward McPherson delivering the oration. One might assume that the effort to erect this monument was embraced enthusiastically as part of the great monumentalizing occurring across the battlefield. However, this monument almost did not materialize.

Greg Kaufmann is a Historic Gettysburg Adams County board member.

