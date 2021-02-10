Many people are aware that treaties exist, such as the Geneva Conventions, which outlaws’ certain aspects of armed warfare and combat. A lesser known treaty is the Convention of the Rights of the Child (CRC) adopted in 1989, by almost every country in the world, and I would strongly encourage everyone to read it when they have time. This treaty has importance not only to child welfare workers, but children all over the world. Children are deemed to be a vulnerable population and vulnerable populations require special protections from society. And, subsequently the CRC was born. It’s important because it provides a framework to be used when working directly with children and offers insight on how to keep their wellbeing in mind and at heart
Now this isn’t only important for children as it codifies their rights to a multitude of things: identity, nationality, persecution and life. It also remains to be one of the most widely ratified treaties in the world, only missing ratification from three U.N. member states. One of these states being our own home country, the United States of America. There are various reasons as to why states don’t act in party to a treaty none of which I’ll get into now. None of that even dissuades from the effect and impact that aspects of international law can have in a global perspective or children here.
