Can you believe it’s mid-August already? The summer has flown by, and another school year will be starting soon. If you still have a vacation planned for this year, be sure to stop by your local library branch to stock up on things to read, watch, and listen to while you are away. We have an extensive collection of audiobooks on CD (both for adults and children) to listen to on the car ride to and from your destination. It’s amazing how listening to a story on your trip makes the time go by so much faster.
If you don’t have a CD player in your car, the Adams County Library System has an app that you can download, called cloudLibrary, for use on personal devices such as iPads, iPhones, Android devices, Nook, or a Kindle Fire. Using that app, you can download an eAudiobook to listen to while traveling. eBooks to read are also available in cloudLibrary, so you can conveniently take some books while relaxing on the beach. All items on the cloudLibrary app are free to browse, borrow, and read with a library card. We have over 15,000 titles available and add new eBook titles to our collection every Friday. For more information, visit our eBook and eAudiobook page on our website, http://www.adamslibrary.org.
