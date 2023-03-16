About 17 miles south of Gettysburg is the small town of Union Mills, Maryland, the home of the Shriver families in 1863. Andrew Keiser Shriver and his family operated a tannery. Andrew’s brother William and his family lived close by and operated a gristmill. With the onset of the Civil War, Andrew’s family supported the Union, even though they were slaveholders. William’s family supported the Confederacy and did not hold any enslaved persons. This difference in loyalties of the families caused heated political discussions. By the time of the Battle of Gettysburg, Andrew’s son, Wirt, had enlisted in the 26th Pennsylvania Emergency Militia. Four of William’s sons were enlisted in the Confederate army.

On June 27, 1863, Wirt arrived at Gettysburg. While in town, he wrote: “Cal Wirt & I got permission to leave for a short while and went with Dr. Swope to Breakfast…we saw Aunt Ellen & the children & then we had but a short time to stay we returned to the cars just in time to find our company forming on the street for the march.”

Annette Jorgensen is the membership and development coordinator for Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center, located at 111 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg, is open Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided Cupola tours are available. Visit our website at http://www.seminaryridgemuseum.org for more information.

