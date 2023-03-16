About 17 miles south of Gettysburg is the small town of Union Mills, Maryland, the home of the Shriver families in 1863. Andrew Keiser Shriver and his family operated a tannery. Andrew’s brother William and his family lived close by and operated a gristmill. With the onset of the Civil War, Andrew’s family supported the Union, even though they were slaveholders. William’s family supported the Confederacy and did not hold any enslaved persons. This difference in loyalties of the families caused heated political discussions. By the time of the Battle of Gettysburg, Andrew’s son, Wirt, had enlisted in the 26th Pennsylvania Emergency Militia. Four of William’s sons were enlisted in the Confederate army.
On June 27, 1863, Wirt arrived at Gettysburg. While in town, he wrote: “Cal Wirt & I got permission to leave for a short while and went with Dr. Swope to Breakfast…we saw Aunt Ellen & the children & then we had but a short time to stay we returned to the cars just in time to find our company forming on the street for the march.”
On June 29, Frederick Austin Shriver, son of Andrew, wrote of the rebels arriving at Union Mills: “…about 6000 in number…Fitzhugh Lee command was encamped immediately around here. They left Tuesday morning [June 30]….In the afternoon Tuesday about 4 O’Clock, a division of Union Troops commanded by Gen. Barnes arrived here….Gen Barnes and staff had their headquarters at our house all night and left next morning.”
William’s daughter, Sarah Clementine Shriver, gave a more descriptive account:
“Camp fires are burning over all the hills,…At 10 o’clock,… a horseman came up…They soon told us that part of their men would be on in a few moments…in a short time, they came, thick as bees…I had but two loaves of bread in the house…however, we set to work and I think by three o’clock 2 or 300 must have got their supper….We have been cooking for the Federals since three o’clock this afternoon [June 30]. We had 16 or 17 officers to supper…”
July 1 saw the Federals still occupying the Union Mills Homestead. Again, Sarah Clementine Shriver writes a detailed description:
“….one regiment is on Uncle A’s [Andrew Shriver] oats and one on our Timothy. …they halted yesterday at three o’clock, and our guard just told me, he says they will stay all day, until Heintzelman comes up.”
During and after the battle, the homestead saw the passing of troops from both sides and Confederate prisoners of war. Occasionally, Federals harassed the Confederate-sympathizing Shrivers, as their “neighbors told us about you.” Wirt Shriver spent the battle at Camp Couch in Lemoyne and lived through the Civil War, dying in 1910.
The Shriver letters and diary entries have been published in “Pastime: Life & Love on the Homefront During the Civil War, 1861-1865. Shriver Family Diaries & Letters Union Mills, Maryland,” edited by Helen Drury Macsherry and published by the Union Mills Homestead Foundation in 2013.
Annette Jorgensen is the membership and development coordinator for Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.
