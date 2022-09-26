With summer behind us and the leaves beginning to change, we look forward to autumn here in Gettysburg. Autumn is a beautiful time to enjoy everything Gettysburg has to offer. Gettysburg is the perfect place to start new traditions and make memories with friends and family. I invite you to spend time with us throughout the season and enjoy some of the Gettysburg Foundation’s exciting and unique events.

The upcoming Columbus Day weekend offers a few autumn days filled with events the whole family can enjoy. Start the weekend with “Fall Family Day at Spangler” Saturday, Oct. 8. Visitors to Gettysburg and the local community can enjoy history, exploration and family-friendly programming at the historic George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The 80-acre farm will be open for the last opportunity for the public to visit the site this year. We will have living history encampments, historic barn preservation presentations, civilian and Spangler family stories, Civil War era games and activities, local favorite Mr. G’s Old-fashioned Ice Cream and more.

Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation.

