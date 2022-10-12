How much better for the environment is an electric car than its gasoline-powered counterpart? To answer that question, the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) compared the total global-warming emissions of each vehicle through every stage of its useful life. The result: an electric car produces half the emissions of a similar gasoline-powered vehicle by the end of its lifetime.

As asserted by the UCS, “To reduce both climate-changing emissions and exposure to air pollution, the United States must greatly reduce tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks. This makes the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) vital to meeting targets for both climate and public health. Using fully electric vehicles in place of conventional gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles enables the complete elimination of tailpipe emissions.

Mark Berg is a former AARP driver safety instructor. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.