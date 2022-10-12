How much better for the environment is an electric car than its gasoline-powered counterpart? To answer that question, the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) compared the total global-warming emissions of each vehicle through every stage of its useful life. The result: an electric car produces half the emissions of a similar gasoline-powered vehicle by the end of its lifetime.
As asserted by the UCS, “To reduce both climate-changing emissions and exposure to air pollution, the United States must greatly reduce tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks. This makes the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) vital to meeting targets for both climate and public health. Using fully electric vehicles in place of conventional gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles enables the complete elimination of tailpipe emissions.
While electric vehicles can eliminate tailpipe emissions, the total emissions from their use include emissions from two other sources: the electricity used to recharge EVs and the processes and materials used to manufacture them. Thus, the value of switching from gasoline and diesel cars and trucks to EVs will increase further as the electricity grid and manufacturing become cleaner.”
Manufacturing an EV produces more global-warming emissions than manufacturing a comparable gasoline-powered vehicle, due to the energy and materials required to produce an EV’s battery. However, most of the global warming emissions over the practical life of a vehicle occurs during its use, so the reductions from driving an EV more than offset the higher manufacturing emissions.
To assess the total global-warming emissions from charging EVs, the UCS took into account every use of electricity, including emissions that result from raw-material extraction, such as coal mining and natural gas drilling; emissions from delivering these fuels to power plants; emissions from burning these fuels in power plants to generate electricity; electricity losses that occur during distribution from power plants to the point where the electric vehicle is plugged in; and the efficiency of the EV in recharging and using electricity.
Similarly, the assessment of the global warming emissions from comparable gasoline and diesel vehicles included emissions that result from extracting oil from a well; transporting crude oil to refineries; refining crude oil into gasoline; delivering fuel to gas stations; and powering a vehicle’s engine.
The average EV on the market produces lower emissions than even the most efficient gasoline-powered car available today, the Hyundai Ioniq, which gets 59 miles per gallon. MPG-CO2e is a standard way to understand and compare emissions from electric vehicles; it is the fuel economy a gasoline-powered car would need to achieve to generate an equivalent amount of pollution. A higher number means less global-warming pollution. The average EV in the United States has an MPG-CO2e of 91, producing global warming emissions equivalent to those emitted by a gasoline-powered car getting 91 miles per gallon, which may never exist.
Because of differences in electricity generation across the United States, the emissions produced from driving an EV vary depending on where the vehicle is driven. For example, in Adams County, a 2018 electric Ford Focus has an MPG-CO2e of 94.
The UCS concludes, “We must accelerate the adoption of EVs and transition to renewable electricity as quickly as possible. These dual shifts are a necessary part of putting the United States on a trajectory toward net-zero climate emissions by midcentury.”
Mark Berg is a former AARP driver safety instructor. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
