Many may think that the Adams County Library System’s focus during the summer is encouraging children to read to stop the “summer slide.” And yes, we do spend a lot of our focus on that, but Summer Quest isn’t just for kids. We have plenty of activities and events for adults, and just like kids, adults are encouraged to participate in the adult Summer Quest challenge.

Summer Quest is open now and runs through Saturday, Aug. 12. To participate in the challenge, we’re asking adults to read and record books read in Beanstack, found on the library’s website (http://www.adamslibrary.org). Throughout the summer, we will have six drawings for mini three-book bundles. Those who read and record a minimum of five books throughout the summer will receive one entry to the grand prize drawing. Those who read 20 books will receive a second entry for the grand prize drawing.

Sara Edmiston is the public services director for Adams County Library System.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.