Many may think that the Adams County Library System’s focus during the summer is encouraging children to read to stop the “summer slide.” And yes, we do spend a lot of our focus on that, but Summer Quest isn’t just for kids. We have plenty of activities and events for adults, and just like kids, adults are encouraged to participate in the adult Summer Quest challenge.
Summer Quest is open now and runs through Saturday, Aug. 12. To participate in the challenge, we’re asking adults to read and record books read in Beanstack, found on the library’s website (http://www.adamslibrary.org). Throughout the summer, we will have six drawings for mini three-book bundles. Those who read and record a minimum of five books throughout the summer will receive one entry to the grand prize drawing. Those who read 20 books will receive a second entry for the grand prize drawing.
There are also plenty of activities and events for adults to attend at the libraries throughout the summer. And, new this year, adults who attend one program at a library and record that attendance in Beanstack will receive another entry for the grand prize drawing. That means if someone reads 20 books, attends at least one program, and records that information in Beanstack, they will have three entries for the grand prize drawing.
What types of events are the libraries hosting? We have book discussions, gardening programs, lectures, and movie events. There are various events for every interest.
On Thursday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m., the Carroll Valley Library is hosting Anne Gageby, the environmental education manager of Strawberry Hill Foundation, for “Hiking with Kids: Recreating the Magic of Discovery and Fun.”
Love portraying someone else? Littlestown Library is hosting an in-person murder mystery event, “Death by Bathtub Gin,” on Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. This is an interactive murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. It combines the excitement of Clue with the imagination of theatre. Costumes are encouraged and light snacks will be served. Registration is required.
On Saturday, July 22, at 1 p.m., the New Oxford Library is hosting Master Gardener Phil Peters for “In the Garden: Beneficial Insects.” No registration is required for this event.
The Harbaugh-Thomas Library will help you learn how to release anxiety and boost your energy with Qigong on Monday, July 24, at 1 p.m. Registration is required for this program.
And finally, the Gettysburg Library is hosting local author Lex McMillan on Friday, Aug.18, at 2 p.m. as he discusses his book, “Golfing with Lewis and Clark.” He will share his travels across America, following in the footsteps of famous explorers Lewis and Clark offering a fresh perspective on American history. Registration is required.
So, as you can see, there’s plenty for adults to do during Summer Quest at the library. We hope to see you at one or more of our programs. You can find out more about the programs at our website (http://www.adamslibrary.org) or by picking up a copy of “What’s Happening,” our three-month calendar, at any library location.
Sara Edmiston is the public services director for Adams County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.