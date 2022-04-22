April is National Volunteer Appreciation Month, a perfect time to recognize and celebrate the volunteers that help bolster and improve our community. The United Way of Adams County’s With Heart In Hand Awards seeks to recognize local individuals and groups for outstanding volunteer service in Adams County. We invite you to nominate an individual, group, or business who has taken their “heart in hand” by volunteering to make a difference in our community. A digital form can be found here: www.uwadams.org/1601-2. All nominations must be received by Noon on Friday, April 29, 2022. For more information, call the United Way of Adams County at 717-334-5809.
The United Way is looking for green-thumbed volunteers to help with their Community Garden this Apr and May as well as donations of started seedling plants to help jump-start the growing season. Tomatoes, peppers, summer squash (zucchini), cucumbers, green beans, peas, and more are kindly asked for donation. Flower donations to plant around the garden are also appreciated. The United Way is also looking for handy volunteers to help build planter boxes. If you are interested please email Chris Bunty at cbunty@uwadams.org or call the United Way at 717-334-5809.
The United Way of Adams County is looking for volunteers to help with the Give It Up For Good Sale. Volunteers will be needed to help move furniture to the fieldhouse during collection week from May 10-13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. In preparation for the sale, UWAC will need help pricing, organizing and cleaning items the third and fourth weeks of May, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Evening hours are available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5-7 p.m., too. Sale day volunteers will be needed (running cash register, crowd control, and set-up) on May 28, from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. As an added bonus, anyone who volunteers for at least four hours will earn a “free” pass ($5 value) for special entry to the Early Bird time frame from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on May 28. Interested volunteers can email Jamie LeVee at jlevee@uwadams.org.
The Salvation Army is looking for a volunteer office assistant to support their caseworker with daily tasks such as answering the phone, maintaining paperwork, greeting clients, and general office help. Volunteers are needed Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to read a book during downtime. Interested volunteers can contact Mary Smith at 717-968-4602.
Adams County Literacy Council is currently recruiting volunteer tutors, classroom aides and fundraiser chairpersons. If you are interested in any of these rewarding positions please contact Alison Shuman at 717-479-7032 or amshuman@iu12.org.
God’s Closet at Children’s Aid Society’s Nicarry Center in New Oxford is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and every first and third Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The clothing bank offers children’s clothing, shoes, toys and school supplies at no cost. Families can come once per month to fill a bag with much needed items free of charge. For more information contact CAS at 717-624-4461.
