Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.