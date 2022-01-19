I’m a fan of many different music genres and artists. The classics, rock and country, punk and new age, and everything in between because I love how music communicates. Each in its own way shares ideas and emotions and connects people. I do have favorites, which tend to be those that have stood the test of time, legendary bands or artists who have been successful over their lifetimes.
U2 is one of my all-time favorite bands, with a career spanning over 40 years and still going strong. In 2020, they joined in to develop music for the 2020 World Cup and created an epic anthem titled We are the People. The song was written during the height of the pandemic, thus, it wasn’t released until May 2021. The first time I heard it, I immediately envisioned not soccer but instead our local community of representatives, leaders, and citizens. For me, its message is about how we get things done together.
