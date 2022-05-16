Greetings sky-gazers! It’s too soon to know as I write this, but I’m hoping it was clear for the May 15-16 lunar eclipse I wrote about in my April column. There are a couple of potentially interesting upcoming sky events to tell you about, but first I must say how pleased I was to learn of recent letters to the Times about dark skies and light pollution.
Because this should be a subject of interest to readers of this space, I’m going to explore two related questions: How good or bad are the local skies? And where are the nearest truly dark sky locations? For answers, we can turn to the dark sky map at darksitefinder.com. The first thing you’ll note is that there are few truly dark sites in the eastern US. There are 15 color shades on the map, and if one is darkest, Adams County’s skies come in between nine and 13, with the darkest skies being in the northwest. In the darker parts, the Milky Way is visible, though not brightly, under good conditions. Of course, your immediate surroundings are important.
A good southern horizon is usually required to see the Milky Way, and you won’t get much out of a dark sky region if you have an all-night light on your garage. The darkest skies in Pennsylvania (two on the scale above) are found in the north central part of the state, roughly centered on Cross Fork, in Potter County. Our designated dark sky state park, Cherry Springs, is in this region. The area around Spruce Knob, West Virginia, would be the next closest.
Fortunately, neither of the events I’m going to discuss next requires exceptionally dark skies. First, the planetary alignment in the morning skies comes to its peak in the next several weeks. As the column appears, there are four bright planets in the east to southeast sky about a half an hour before sunrise. Start with brilliant Venus in the east and look up and to the right to see Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn.
Watch each morning as Jupiter draws closer to Mars, reaching its closest on May 29 at just over a half-degree away. In the meantime, the waning crescent moon will descend the ladder of planets May 22-27. After the 29th, Jupiter will be above Mars, so the planets will be in ascending order by distance from the sun. What’s more, you’ll have a brief window of opportunity to view swift Mercury below Venus for about a week on either side of June 20. It will be about a fist-width at arm’s length below and to the left of Venus. Binoculars will help.
The final event to talk about is something of an unknown. The Tau Herculid meteor shower of May 30-31 is typically a minor shower, but this year it just might be exceptional. The Tau Herculids occur annually when the earth passes through the orbital debris trail left by Comet 73P/Schwassman-Wachmann. This comet began to break apart in 1995, likely creating a debris cloud. This May the earth will be intersecting the comet’s orbit just where that cloud is predicted to be. Some scientists who study meteor dynamics believe that this could lead this normally very sparse shower to produce 50-100 meteors per hour. The peak, if it happens, will occur around 1 a.m. on May 31. This event could also be a dud. You’ll have to look up to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.