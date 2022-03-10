There are different types of conflict resolution in which people meet together to try to resolve conflicts. Some include people who are not involved in the conflict working with those in conflict to resolve the issues. Some contracts have fine print saying that any problems will be solved by mandated arbitration; arbitration is often used in labor disputes. Negotiation is another type of conflict resolution used formally labor contracts and disputes, as well as informally, perhaps when friends decide where they will go to eat.
Mediation is a form of dispute resolution in which one or more neutral mediators meet with people in conflict to help them improve their communication skills and work to resolve their problems. Problem-solving and facilitative mediation are two approaches to mediating conflicts that focus mainly on creating specific mutually acceptable solutions to disputes between parties, and the mediators play active roles in guiding the process.
Transformative mediation is a different approach developed by Robert A. Baruch Bush and Joseph Folger and presented in their book, The Promise of Mediation. In the preface they state that ”mediation’s greatest value lies in its potential not only to find solutions to people’s problems but to change people themselves for the better, in the very midst of conflict.” They believe that mediation has the power to change the way people behave not only toward their adversary in a particular conflict, but also in their daily lives going forward. Transformative mediators feel that achieving this long-term change is more important than solving a specific problem between two people.
For Bush and Folger the focus of mediation is on empowerment and recognition. They define empowerment to mean increasing the skills of both people to make better decisions by giving them “a sense of their own value and strength and capacity to handle life’s problems.” They explain that people gain “greater clarity about their goals, resources, options, and preferences” and use that learning to make thoughtful and deliberate decisions.
Bush and Folger define recognition as acknowledgement of empathy for the situations and problems of other people. This helps them to be able to consider the perspectives, views, and experiences of others, even those with whom they have disagreements.
Recognition is something one gives as well as receives. It is a process of seeing and accepting other persons as human beings with their own legitimate perceptions and concerns about the situation. Each person recognizes the other, so both are recognized and valued as human beings. The transformative mediator explains the concept of mediation, lets the parties set goals and direct the process, and makes it clear that settlement is only one of a variety of possible outcomes. .
Are you intrigued by the idea of Transformative Mediation? Mediation Services of Adams County/MSAC is planning a Transformative Mediation training in the near future. Check out our website, http: //www.mediateadams.org. for more information about the training. MSAC has trained mediators available to help you work through strained family relationships, neighbor disputes, housing issues or other conflicts for an economical fee based on income. If you would like more information about mediation, please contact Mediation Services of Adams County at mediationac@yahoo.com or call 717-334-7312.
