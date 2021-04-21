Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Looking for a safe way to get rid of your unused or expired medication that is also good for the environment? If so, mark your calendar. The 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (21st in Adams County) is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Twice a year, our local law enforcement and Collaborating For Youth (CFY) volunteers team up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host drug collections. The nine free take-back sites will offer a safe, convenient, and totally anonymous opportunity for residents to clean out and take back their prescription and over-the-counter meds, including pet meds. Loose pills, liquids, creams, and pill packs will be accepted but no needles, sharps, or intravenous solutions. E-cigarette and vaping devices with lithium batteries removed may be disposed. You can find collection sites in Biglerville, Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, Hanover, Littlestown, McSherrystown, New Oxford and York Springs.
Eileen Grenell is the director of Substance Abuse Prevention at Center For Youth & Community Development/Home of Collaborating For Youth. Eileen has worked in the prevention field for almost 40 years. She may be contacted at 717-357-4439 or acsaprevention@cfygettysburg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.