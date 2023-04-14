Khaled Hosseini, author of “The Kite Runner,” wrote, “We need to be invited into the lives of others… stories remain our best teachers of empathy.” The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Library System have partnered to sponsor our first Living Library event in conjunction with National Library Week – “There’s more to the story.”
This initiative is based loosely on the national project, The Human Library®, a nonprofit learning platform that has hosted personal conversations designed to challenge stigma and stereotypes since 2000.
Folks from Adams County have agreed to share their life stories with you.
These include a local fruit grower who will talk about the significance of the fruit and vegetable industry in Adams County, a WWII nurse veteran, and a once-homeless single mother who is now a successful businesswoman.
Other topics include a Peace Corps worker’s story of her two years in China, an immigrant’s story of his experiences through the tumultuous terrain of immigration and resettlement, while another looks at success stories of refugees and immigrants in our county through the lens of a migrant intervention specialist, ESL instructor, literacy council mentor, and advocate.
There is the story of a journey encompassing four cities across four countries and four continents to end up here in Gettysburg.
There is the story of finding creative ways to be holy and to balance creativity and Jewish tradition.
There is the story of a self-described Jewish-Romani-English-Spanish-black lesbian who demonstrates the meaning of intersectionality.
Every one of these human “books” can be checked out by readers for 30-minute conversations during the week of April 24 -29. These “books” will be available for checkout at the Gettysburg branch of the Adams County Library at various times during the week.
Each title/selection/book will be available for checkout at the Gettysburg Library at various times during the week, but it is necessary (and also very easy) to pre-register.
You can pre-register to sign out a book via the Adams County Library website. Readers are welcome to ask any questions they want (as long as they’re respectful), and books openly and honestly answer those questions without judgment.
We at the YWCA and all the great folks at the library are very excited about this new and innovative idea. This is going to be special.
Nancy Lilley is the interim chief executive officer of YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
