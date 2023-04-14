Khaled Hosseini, author of “The Kite Runner,” wrote, “We need to be invited into the lives of others… stories remain our best teachers of empathy.” The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Library System have partnered to sponsor our first Living Library event in conjunction with National Library Week – “There’s more to the story.”

This initiative is based loosely on the national project, The Human Library®, a nonprofit learning platform that has hosted personal conversations designed to challenge stigma and stereotypes since 2000.

Nancy Lilley is the interim chief executive officer of YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.