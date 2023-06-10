A successful farming operation doesn’t happen by chance. It takes tremendous expertise, exceptional commitment, a great deal of planning, and a tireless work ethic. Maximizing farm profitability also takes substantial business knowledge and management skills. In both the technical and business aspects of farming, it is important to build relationships, establish a network of subject matter experts, and constantly work to gain knowledge. Identifying and tapping into available resources can help farmers establish and grow their operations.

Farm Credit is a member-owned cooperative that has supported agriculture and rural communities for more than 100 years. The association is invested in the success of its members and the industry as a whole. To that end, the association has developed numerous programs to help farmers achieve their goals in every stage of business. Resources are available to assist with business plan development, record keeping, tax preparation, succession planning, and more.

JoAnna Cameron is the public relations and communications specialist for Horizon Farm Credit.

