“Go forth! Be an agent of change. And wherever you go, go forth!”
How appropriate for the work we do with @Home in Adams County! Hearing those words sung by the Gettysburg Children’s Choir earlier this month reminded me of @Home’s mission: to advocate, educate, and develop solutions for the complex issues facing Adams County residents. We can do it! We can “go forth” and “be an agent of change.”
But, how? Changing things can seem just as overwhelming as the challenges themselves.
Recently, the @Home Coalition gathered on Zoom to learn from Tracie Potts, executive director of the Eisenhower Institute at Gettysburg College. She has a wealth of media experience focused on public policy, along with years of educational advocacy for and with students. Tracie shared her knowledge and techniques with us so we can apply them to @Home’s initiatives — affordable housing, viable transportation options, economic/workforce development, and broadband. And we had a chance to brainstorm ways to do this.
If you read this column regularly, you know that there is a shortage of affordable housing. You know that more than half our residents leave the county to work. You realize more than half of our working residents are likely to retire in the next decade, and less than half of those folks will be replaced with younger workers.
I found out at the PHFA Housing Forum conference a few weeks ago that 75% of houses being built across the country are over $500,000. We know there’s a severe housing shortage. How can we make sure all residents have a safe, affordable place to live when the bulk of homes being built cost so much? Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, a keynote speaker at the conference and internationally acclaimed economist and public speaker, acknowledged, “We need cheaper homes.”
The country is in a perfect storm. The pandemic, folks retiring in droves, folks leaving the workforce to stay home with children, folks not having children at all, and the country’s immigration policy – all hit at once, according to Eisenberg.
It seems gloomy, but there is light. There is hope. If 36 students from across the county know they can inspire change in their world, we should know that we can be that change.
Not sure how to support and advocate for our initiatives? Attend our coalition meetings, which are held every other month. Take a ride on the Gettysburg Hanover Connector and encourage others to do the same. Talk to your neighbors, friends, and community leaders about the importance of all residents living in safe housing in line with their income. Write your representatives about supporting a living wage for all. Attend municipal meetings and speak on behalf of our initiatives.
“Go forth! Be an agent of change,” for those who cannot do so for themselves. Thank you to Matt Carlson, incoming artistic director of the children’s choir for composing such inspiring words. The kids get it. We should too.
To learn more about @Home, our partners, or the Gettysburg Hanover Connector visit homeinadams.org.
