Have you considered buying an electric vehicle (EV)? Now is an excellent time to reconsider. There are two programs – a rebate and a tax credit – that could make your purchase of a new or pre-owned EV more affordable.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) offers Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Rebates to Pennsylvanians who buy zero-emission electric vehicles or low-emission vehicles. The rebate amount is the same for new and one-time pre-used vehicles, including plug-in and hybrid vehicles. The vehicle must have a final purchase price of $50,000 or less (purchased or leased), and a used vehicle must be purchased from a registered dealer and have an odometer reading of 75,000 miles or less.
The rebate program will provide at least 500 rebates beginning July 1 and continue until June 30, 2024. Rebates are offered on a first-come, first-served basis for as long as funds are available. Application for a rebate must be made no later than six months from the date the vehicle was purchased.
The amount of the rebate depends on family size and household income. For example, a family of two with a household income of $69,000 is eligible for a $2,000 rebate for a battery-powered electric vehicle; a family of two with a household income of $35,000 is eligible for a $3,000 rebate. Plug-in hybrid cars and trucks qualify for a $1,500 rebate. All other alternative fuel vehicles, including electric motorcycles, qualify for a $500 rebate.
To apply for a rebate, use the eGrants electronic applications process at https://www.esa.dced.state.pa.us/logon.aspx. Select “Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Program.” There is no need to send forms or documentation to DEP; the necessary information will be entered in the online application. An email confirmation will be sent when the application is processed; check your spam folders in case your spam filters catch it. If you need help using the eGrants system, contact customer service at 833-448-0647 or egrantshelp@pa.gov. For questions about the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebates for Consumers Program, call 717-705-0374.
The IRS offers tax credits (not rebates) for the purchase of new clean-energy vehicles or used vehicles costing $25,000 or less.
Remember, both the rebate and the tax credit apply to used EVs, so it makes sense to consider buying one. Early EV purchasers are now trading in their cars for new models, creating a large supply of used EV options. Also, many EVs were leased and are now being turned in. Dealers sold an estimated 41,000 used EVs in the second quarter of this year, 36 percent higher than a year ago. The average sticker price on a new EV is a little over $55,000, down nearly $10,000 since the third quarter of 2022. But used EVs cost an average of $41,630, down from about $55,000 last year. They’re mostly older EVs with limited range, but there are also plug-in hybrids. Will an EV’s battery last through multiple owners? Like a cell phone, EV batteries degrade over time, generally 2-3 percent per year, based on data supplied by a nationwide fleet of EV drivers. The rate of degradation depends on how the battery is charged and the car is driven, and the kind of weather it experiences, but it appears EV batteries are holding up better than experts predicted and will last well past the usual eight-year warranty period.
Mark Berg is a former AARP Driver Safety instructor. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.