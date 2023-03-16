Even if you obey all traffic laws and drive safely, something may happen that you didn’t expect.
If you’re like most drivers, you never have a chance to practice how you would act in an emergency. Knowing how to handle driving emergencies may help you avoid a crash. That’s why the Pennsylvania Driver’s Manual you studied before you got your license (and I’m sure, refer to regularly), includes a chapter titled “Emergency Driving Skills.”
Accelerator: If the accelerator/gas pedal sticks, your vehicle may continue to gain speed. Do not turn off the engine until you come to a stop; if you have power steering and power brakes, it will be difficult to steer and stop the vehicle. What do you do? Keep your eyes on the road. Shift into N[eutral] immediately (it’s usually right next to D[rive]) and start braking. Concentrate on steering. Push hard and then release the gas pedal (it may free the accelerator and stop the engine from racing). Pull of the road when you have slowed to a safe speed. Stop, turn off the engine, and turn on the emergency flashers.
Brakes: And if your brakes fail? Shift to a lower gear and look for a place to slow to a stop. Pump the brake pedal several times; that may build up enough brake pressure to stop your vehicle. If that doesn’t work, use the vehicle’s emergency/parking brake, but quickly release it if the rear wheels lock and the vehicle begins to skid. Make sure you stop completely off the roadway. Call for help. Do not try to drive the vehicle.
What if your gas pedal sticks and your brakes fail at the same time? The Driver’s Manual doesn’t address that situation. I suppose you first shift into neutral (forget about the engine racing). But then you can’t use a lower gear to slow the vehicle. Try using the emergency brake and look for something cheap to hit (only kidding). I guess the odds against both problems occurring at the same time are so high, the manual doesn’t bother to address that situation.
Pennsylvania has a “hot car” law to prevent dogs and cats from being left in parked cars.
When it’s 85 degrees outside, the temperature inside a parked car can reach 100 degrees within 10 minutes and 120 degrees within 30 minutes. Leaving the windows slightly open doesn’t make much difference.
A police officer, humane officer, animal control officer or other public safety professional can remove a dog or cat from an unattended motor vehicle if they believe the dog or cat is in imminent danger or harm after a reasonable search for the operator of the vehicle. The officer who removes a dog or cat from the vehicle must leave a conspicuous note for the driver that includes the officer’s information and details on where to pick up the pet. The police officer, humane officer, or public safety professional who removes a dog or cat from an unattended vehicle is protected from liability for any damages.
If you’re 50 or over, plan to attend an AARP Smart Driver/Driver Safety class. You’ll learn about safe driving strategies and receive a discount of at least five percent on your auto insurance policy for three years. It’s easy to find a class. For a schedule, call 888-227-7669, or go to http://www.AARP.org/drive.
Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety program. His email address is Mark.D.Berg@gmail.com.
