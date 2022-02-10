Conflict can bring the best of us to our knees. Rarely do we find someone who enjoys conflict when the subject or person matters to them. However, if we are to remain mentally heathy and effective in our daily lives, we must build our conflict resolution skills and tackle tough conversations head on. It’s time for the new year, new outlooks, new you; new resolutions, but these are useless if the resolutions don’t become skills.
An extremely important skill in conflict resolution is to listen with the intention to understand, not planning a response in your head. There are many ways to develop your listening skills. Perhaps, when someone else is talking, rather than thinking of your response, you may ask yourself questions such as: “Why are they bringing this up?”, “How are they feeling about this issue?”, “Can anything I say be positive and helpful?” People are more apt to listen to you, if you listen to them with concern, understanding, humility and a willingness to learn. If we listen to each other, unmitigated conflict is less likely to occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.