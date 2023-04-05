In our most recent consumer satisfaction survey, with 663 responses turned in so far (we will have between 1,500 and 2,000 upon completion), 89% said their family is more stable financially due to help from South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) services. An additional 45 respondents chose “other” and added comments.
They also said: “Slowly getting there,” “Their services allow me to pay other bills that are due,” “I wouldn’t say yes or no. They really help, but I don’t know about stable financially. We barely get by,” “My son loves fruit and vegetables, and they are so expensive, so it is very helpful,” “At times, yes, sometimes the food we receive from SCCAP is the only thing we have to eat,” and “A little, still struggling bad to make ends meet.”
For many households, SCCAP fills a gap that allows a family to gain economic mobility. There are, however, others that we work with who face a very different struggle. Imagine being a disabled adult on SSI (Supplemental Security Income) who did not have enough earning credits to qualify for Social Security Disability). Those folks get about $914 per month to live on. Or the countless seniors, retired after working most of their adult lives. We see so many who only have Social Security and receive $1,200 per month or less. Or a single parent whose spouse left or passed away trying to take care of their children bringing home $1,920 per month from a $15 per hour job.
There is only one housing choice voucher (Section 8 subsidized housing voucher) available for every six income-eligible families in our county. Even if you are fortunate enough to get approved, you still have to find a landlord that accepts the voucher. The vast majority of folks we work with are paying private market rent (or trying to). The Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) tracks rent costs and creates a Fair Market Rent calculation. For Gettysburg, Fair Market Rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $917, a two bedroom is $1,117, and for a three bedroom $1,379. Adams county has a one percent vacancy rate, so we often see rents higher than these numbers.
A one-bedroom apartment is more than someone on disability earns and only leaves someone on $1,200 in Social Security $283 for utilities, food, gas, and insurance (if they have a vehicle). Health insurance may be covered, but what about copays and medications? It is simply not possible.
If a family of three has a two-bedroom apartment, that leaves $803 for utilities, childcare, vehicle costs (gas, insurance and possibly a car payment) and food.
We work on budgets as part of our case management. However, in every one of these cases it is impossible to budget. There simply isn’t enough money.
That is why our food pantries and gleaning initiative are so highly used. Oftentimes, money allocated for food gets used to pay bills. I remember Cara, a single mom working diligently to get out of poverty, working two jobs and having $45 at the end of the month to pay for food for her two girls. She no longer qualified for any benefits, but the cost of living took more than she earned. Can you imagine what that feels like, working over 50 hours per week and literally not being able to feed your children?
Our gleaning initiative, which was started by Jerry and Jan Althoff, was started to meet the needs of families who could not afford food. They volunteered to harvest leftover food from local farmers and producers and gave that food to SCCAP to serve families. They gifted the program to SCCAP when they could no longer manage it. Such forward thinking, using a community resource and perfectly healthy produce that would otherwise go to waste in the fields to meet a community need: food insecurity and hunger. We hear over and over that this initiative both keeps people from being hungry and supports them with improving their health.
Last year, gleaning brought in 734,702 pounds of produce and distributed it across the county. This program is only funded by local donations. We are having a fundraiser, Empty Bowls, on April 21 from 4-7 p.m. All the proceeds go toward keeping this program open and available to serve thousands of individuals in our county. Your investment of $20 in advance (or $25 at the door) will provide you with a beautifully handcrafted bowl and amazing soup from local restaurants. There is live music and great food. Plus, you are helping local seniors and families avoid hunger and have access to healthy foods. What a win.
Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs. Our mission is to empower, engage, and cultivate community action, creating innovative and effective solutions to end poverty. Visit http://www.sccap.org for more information.
