In our most recent consumer satisfaction survey, with 663 responses turned in so far (we will have between 1,500 and 2,000 upon completion), 89% said their family is more stable financially due to help from South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) services. An additional 45 respondents chose “other” and added comments.

They also said: “Slowly getting there,” “Their services allow me to pay other bills that are due,” “I wouldn’t say yes or no. They really help, but I don’t know about stable financially. We barely get by,” “My son loves fruit and vegetables, and they are so expensive, so it is very helpful,” “At times, yes, sometimes the food we receive from SCCAP is the only thing we have to eat,” and “A little, still struggling bad to make ends meet.”

Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs. Our mission is to empower, engage, and cultivate community action, creating innovative and effective solutions to end poverty. Visit http://www.sccap.org for more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.