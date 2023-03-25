Thaddeus Stevens was perhaps the funniest congressman in American history, and he used his acerbic wit to devastate his oratorical opponents and destroy their arguments.

While some of this humor has been passed down, much of it was lost because the transcribers of congressional sessions could not hear them, though regularly noting the laughter around Stevens.

Ross Hetrick is president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, which is dedicated to promoting Stevens’s important legacy. More information about the Great Commoner can be found at the society’s website: https://www.thaddeusstevenssociety.com/.

