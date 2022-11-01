You found a stray dog in Adams County, now what do you do? First of all, if you feel comfortable, please secure the dog. Check for an identification tag or any writing on the collar if they are wearing one. If you find a phone number, call it. Leave a message saying what you intend to do with the dog.

If there is an Adams County dog tag, you can call the treasurer’s office at 717-334-6781, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you find a dog after hours, you can call the Adams County 9-1-1 Center’s non-emergency number at 717-334-8101 and get the owner’s information so you can return the dog.

Donna Quante is the vice president of the board for the Adams County SPCA. She shares her home with her dog team of four Siberian Huskies.

