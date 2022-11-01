You found a stray dog in Adams County, now what do you do? First of all, if you feel comfortable, please secure the dog. Check for an identification tag or any writing on the collar if they are wearing one. If you find a phone number, call it. Leave a message saying what you intend to do with the dog.
If there is an Adams County dog tag, you can call the treasurer’s office at 717-334-6781, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you find a dog after hours, you can call the Adams County 9-1-1 Center’s non-emergency number at 717-334-8101 and get the owner’s information so you can return the dog.
If there are no tags, ask around your neighborhood to see if anyone knows the dog and look for lost dog signs. If you are on social media, check Facebook, lost pet pages, local shelter/rescue pages, hometown pages, etc.
If you don’t feel comfortable handling the dog, please call the Pennsylvania dog warden or your local police department for assistance. The Pennsylvania dog warden can be reached at 717-787-3062. One of the departments will come and get the dog and take it to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA). The ACSPCA is the only authorized kennel for stray dogs in the county, however we do not pick up strays.
We will scan the dog for a microchip before taking pictures to place on our Facebook page/website in hopes of finding the owner. If there is a microchip, we will contact the company to retrieve the last known contact information.
Sadly, most veterinarian offices and some shelters or rescues don’t register the microchip to the owners. If the microchip isn’t registered, we only know who bought the chip and when, and we can’t always find the owners. Now that anyone can buy a microchip online, we want to remind pet owners to please make sure your pet’s chip is registered and that the microchip company has your current contact information along with a secondary contact just in case they can’t reach you.
By law we have to hold stray dogs for 48 hours, however as a courtesy we hold them for seven days. When claiming a stray pet, you need you to show proof the pet belongs to you. For example, if the pet is microchipped to you, you would need to show a photo ID matching the name and address registered on the chip. If the pet isn’t chipped, we need to see pictures of the pet to identify ownership. We may also require proof of a current rabies vaccine and dog license. Our goal is to get lost pets home again with their rightful owners.
If we don’t find the owner after posting to Facebook and the shelter website, we provide current vaccinations to protect the dog and our shelter. After seven days we will spay/neuter the dog (if necessary) and offer them for adoption. An approved adoption application is required for anyone adopting a pet from the shelter. We work very hard to see that animals go to loving homes.
ACSPCA does have a humane officer, however we do not do animal control; you may report animal cruelty concerns to her. Pennsylvania law requires a tethered dog to have access to shelter, water, food and veterinary care and must meet the following criteria:
• The tether must be of a type commonly used for the size and breed of dog and is at least three times the length of the dog as measured from the tip of its nose to the base of its tail or 10-feet, whichever is longer.
• The tether must be secured to a well-fitted collar or harness by means of a swivel anchor, swivel latch or other mechanism designed to prevent the dog from becoming entangled.
• The tethered dog must have access to water and an area of shade to escape the direct rays of the sun.
• The dog may not be tethered for longer than 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 degrees or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
We take animal abuse very seriously and we will investigate complaints. Cruelty to animals is never acceptable. No one should intentionally or knowingly treat an animal with beating, torture, overloading, abandonment or any other abuse.
If you see this happening, say something to us. Animals bring such joy to our lives, and we owe it to them to provide a safe environment to live their best lives. Help us, help them.
The ACSPCA operates solely on donations from caring individuals like you. We receive no funds from similarly named organizations. We apply for grants and hold events to benefit all the animals. Please help us, help them. Thank you on behalf of the animals for your support.
Donna Quante is the vice president of the board for the Adams County SPCA. She shares her home with her dog team of four Siberian Huskies.
