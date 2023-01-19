2022 was a busy year for Healthy Adams County. After being delayed for a year due to COVID a community health needs assessment was completed. WellSpan Health took direction in completing the assessment this year in Lebanon, Northern Lancaster, Franklin, Adams and York Counties which will lead to more fruitful regional planning in the future. Our board of directors and many of our task forces completed strategic planning sessions to determine our goals in Adams County for the next three years based on the results of the completed assessment and the results were shared at a forum for the community this past October.
I want to personally thank all of our task force leaders, volunteers and community organizations for helping Adams County to be a healthier place to live. Here are a few highlights from the year:
Our Physical Fitness Task Force resumed in-person walking parties, hikes and two free 5k’s. Thanks to funding from Highmark Wholecare, we were able to institute chip timing for the 5k’s.
The Behavioral Health Task Force conducted another successful Suicide Prevention Campaign with a partnership with Prevent Suicide PA. They also hosted the film “The Upstanders” in partnership with Collaborating for Youth at the Majestic Theater and virtually for the community. The film addressed cyberbullying. Finally, they partnered with the Gettysburg School District and the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church to host a “Bring Light to the Night” walk event to offer hope and healing for the community.
The Adams County Food Policy Council once again provided two food programs for food insecure residents with funding from the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation. Over 1,000 individuals received either the Healthy Options vouchers or participated in the Fruit and Veggie Bucks program at Kennies Market. Thanks to our partners at the Adams County Farmers Market and Kennies Market we are able to run these programs and provide healthy foods for many who are in need. For more information on these programs, visit http://www.adamsfoodpolicy.org.
Looking forward we will be working on a combined effort with York and Franklin Counties to create a regional Safe Kids Coalition. We will continue to provide car seats and cribs for parents who cannot afford them, and we will have the ability to provide many more resources through this partnership. Our Health Literacy Task Force will be focusing on Insurance Literacy, and a new wellness screening process will be developed by our Behavioral Health Task Force.
I continue to be thankful for those who helped to create Healthy Adams County and that I have been able to work for this organization for almost 17 years now. I am thankful for all of the partnerships we have as without them we could not do the work of improving our physical, mental and social well-being. I am thankful for WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and their support of our organization for over 25 years and especially thankful for Jen Gastley who works with me every day.
Finally, I want to give a shout out to Alex Hayes. He has been a vital member of our community for so many years and we have relied on his knowledge and passion for our community at Healthy Adams County. We will miss you on the board and in the community and we wish the best in your new endeavors.
Kathy Gaskin is the executive director of Healthy Adams County.
