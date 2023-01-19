2022 was a busy year for Healthy Adams County. After being delayed for a year due to COVID a community health needs assessment was completed. WellSpan Health took direction in completing the assessment this year in Lebanon, Northern Lancaster, Franklin, Adams and York Counties which will lead to more fruitful regional planning in the future. Our board of directors and many of our task forces completed strategic planning sessions to determine our goals in Adams County for the next three years based on the results of the completed assessment and the results were shared at a forum for the community this past October.

Healthy Adams County has posted the assessment report and the Community Health Improvement Plan on their website at http://www.healthyadamscounty.org.

Kathy Gaskin is the executive director of Healthy Adams County.

