When you speak with students about their experiences at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, one of the first things you may hear is how much tutors have helped them succeed.
At the Gettysburg Campus Learning Commons, the credit goes to professional and peer tutors, and to the atmosphere of caring, belonging and acceptance common at all HACC campuses.
Comments from statistics students working with Wendy Rose, adjunct instructor of math and a math tutor, include: “Wendy Rose has been imperative for me staying afloat in [statistics]. My professor, Professor Owens, is wonderful but I have always struggled with math. Wendy is very personable and doesn’t make me feel stupid when I don’t understand the problem.”
Patti Miller, a professional tutor, garners similar praise: “Patti is by far the nicest and helps you understand the material…Patti has helped me learn and understand English grammar and citations and I would recommend her to anyone looking for help!”
A professional biology tutor leads a group of tutors who facilitate weekly study sessions for students preparing to take their Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) exam, a requirement for admission into HACC’s nursing and dental hygiene programs.
The group was started by a former HACC instructor who tutors math and management. A handful of academic coaches also work individually with students on college success skills, including time management and math anxiety.
Tutoring is free to all registered HACC students and is offered both in person (on campus) and by Zoom.
Students can also submit drafts of papers to HACC’s Online Writing Lab (HOWL) to receive feedback on their writing from a team of tutors who are specifically trained using best practices.
Inside the walls of the Gettysburg Campus Learning Commons, you will see an area filled with tutors who support academic skills in countless ways, but you will also see a place that is welcoming, inspiring and #HACCproud.
Cathy Rosenkrans, M.A., is the assistant director of tutoring at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.
