If you like barns and if you like art, then Historic Gettysburg- Adams County has an event for you! The 14th annual BarnArt Show & Sale, presented by the HGAC Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program, will be held at the G.A.R. Hall located at 53 East Middle Street in Gettysburg from Friday, June 10 until Sunday, June 12.
Exhibit hours are Friday, June 10 from 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 12 from noon until 4 p.m. Art may be purchased at any time during the show. The BarnArt Show & Sale features works by some of the area’s most noted artists. To be accepted into this unique exhibit, all artworks must include a representation of a barn or a detail of a barn.
The opening night reception, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, is free and open to the public. Award winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Two $1,000 cash prizes will be awarded: one for “Best of Show in Fine Art” (donated by Jay Mackie, Ph.D. and Monica Oss) and one for “Best of Show in Photography” (donated by Dave and Cynthia Salisbury), and $500 will be awarded for second place in both categories.
Opening night attendees will again cast their votes for the “People’s Choice Award.” New this year will be the “Artists’ Choice Award,” awarded to the artwork voted best by participating artists.
There is exciting breaking news about the BarnArt Show as I am writing this column. A local collector will place a nicely framed and signed original pen and ink drawing of a barn by the acclaimed American artist and illustrator, Eric Sloane, for sale. The list price will be $2,500.
Some of the artworks will be offered for sale, with 30% of sales benefitting the HGAC Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program. Since its inception in 2013, the grant program has awarded over $59,000 to 40 barn owners in Adams County to make needed repairs to these architectural icons of our rural landscapes.
There are “fundraisers” like HGAC’s biennial Civil War Barn Dance, and Historic Barns Tours...and then there are “friendraisers.” Over the years the BarnArt Show & Sale has proven to be both! We hope you will join us and maybe bring home a bit of barn art.
Questions about the BarnArt Show & Sale can be directed to event chair, Paul Mangan, at (717) 357-3145 or paulmmangan@gmail.com and Bob McIlhenny at (717) 420-6500 or RMcilhenny@comcast.net, or visit www.HGAConline.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.