For the past few years, the Adams County Library System has provided magazines digitally through a service called Flipster. Library card holders had access about 40 magazine titles they could read on the computer or through the app on their smart devices. Recently, however, the library system has switched to a different digital magazine provider and titles in Flipster are being phased out as the year progresses.
If you’re a regular user of the cloudLibrary, our e-book and e-audiobook program, then you may have already noticed the “Magazines” link in the homepage of the app. That’s right, we have changed to the cloudLibrary NewsStand as our new digital magazine provider.
NewsStand makes it easy for you to access nearly 7,000 different magazine titles (and yes, back issues are available). You can access NewsStand through your app store, or online. We have a link to and instructions on how to access NewsStand on our website. You can find it at https://www.adamslibrary.org/elibrary/digital-magazines.
While you can access NewsStand on the computer or through the app, using the app gives you more options. Using NewsStand online simply gives you access to the magazines and their back issues for reading. If you use the app, however, you can actually check out the magazines and bookmark articles so you have easy access later.
To check out a magazine in the app, simply click the cover of the magazine you’re interested in. that will take you to a page with the current and back issues. Click the read button under the issue that you’re interested in, and the magazine is checked out. There is no limit to the number of magazines that you can check out from NewsStand and there are no due dates, so no need to worry about returning the magazine once you’re finished with it. Magazines will stay in your personal account until you decide to remove them.
When you’re in NewsStand, you’ll be able to search and filter the magazines by different categories. Looking for automotive magazines? You now have access to Car and Driver, MotorTrend, Diesel World, and more. Are you into gardening? Check out Gardeners’ World, The Gardener, Kitchen Garden, etc. How about hobby/craft magazines? The Knitter, Popular Woodworking, Quilter’s World, Photography Masterclass and a plethora of other titles are available at your fingertips. These are just a few of the many categories that are available for you to filter your magazine searches by.
As you’re searching around in NewStand, you’ll also notice that there are magazines available in a variety of languages. If you want to read something in French, Spanish, Portuguese, or even Japanese, there are magazines available. The selection of titles spans the world.
Yes, some of the titles that were available in Flipster are not available in the NewsStand, but we know that with nearly 7,000 titles, you should be able to find a comparable title to enjoy. If you have any questions about NewsStand or need assistance with any of our online resources, please don’t hesitate to contact your library. We’re here to help connect you to the resources that you want and need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.