There is so much history and so many stories associated with the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital in Cumberland Township, Adams County, that I hardly know where to begin. Located just two miles from Gettysburg and minutes from the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, the farm was 166 acres in size and was owned by George and Elizabeth Spangler at the time of the Battle of Gettysburg. Because of its strategic location between Taneytown Road and Baltimore Pike, its close proximity to water and its open spaces, it was the ideal place for the Union artillery reserve and the 11th Union Army Corps’ field hospital.

George and Elizabeth Spangler, along with their four children, ranging in age from 15 to 21, stayed at the property during and after the fighting of July 1-3, 1863. They also sheltered neighbors here and helped the Union medical personnel tend to 1,900 wounded soldiers.

Wayne E. Motts is the president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit https://www.gettysburgfoundation.org

