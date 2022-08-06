We are officially in the heat of the summer, which means it’s nearly impossible to drive anywhere without passing a roadside market with fresh produce. I could make a meal off of fresh-picked sweet corn. In Maryland, where there are more than 90 famers markets to choose from (according to Maryland Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Farm Market Directory), getting my sweet corn fix is no problem. Whether you’re stopping by the farmers market, on-farm store, or roadside stand, buying local is a perfect way to support your local community’s economy while getting the freshest product.

Aside from a delicious taste and friendly staff, one of the best parts of buying local is knowing exactly who you are buying from, and having the satisfaction that everything you are paying for is going directly into a farmer’s pocket. As a fellow farmer and neighbor, I’m able to see the countless hours spent and sacrifices made to get their product from farm to table, so even if I do pay a little more than I might somewhere else, it’s worth knowing who it’s helping. Astronomical input costs have created a trying first half of 2022 for all farmers, so I feel good knowing my contribution goes a long way.

Ellie Grossnickle is the ag relationship manager at Horizon Farm Credit.

