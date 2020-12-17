Thanks to the vision and tireless advocacy of former Olympic cyclist Dave Chauner of West Chester, Pa., a dedicated group of cycling enthusiasts has announced exciting plans to build a world-class, indoor velodrome as the main attraction of the National Sports and Events Center (NSEC) in Coatesville, Pa.
Famed American cyclist Greg LeMond has endorsed the project and serves as its honorary national chair. LeMond is a three-time winner of the Tour de France. Members of the National Velodrome Foundation are securing endorsements, community support, and the necessary financial resources to break ground in 2021 on this multi-purpose arena and special events facility.
Lex McMillan is an avid, recreational cyclist and has served on the board of the National Velodrome Foundation since 2017. He lives in Cumberland Township. He is president emeritus of Albright College in Reading, Pa., and was formerly vice president for community relations at Gettysburg College.
(0) comments
