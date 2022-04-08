If knowledge is power, then money is power to pursue your dreams and achieve your goals. Money gives us security and freedom. But how can you become financially literate? How does your local library help with financial literacy?
The Pennsylvania Library Association created a literacy initiative known as PA Forward to give a voice to the community with libraries being a community’s center for information. PA Forward notes that the key to fueling knowledge is essential to success which includes financial literacy. What is financial literacy? According to PA Forward, financial literacy is defined as “having the knowledge and understanding necessary to make informed fiscal/economic decisions … including responsible budgeting, spending, and saving skills.”
As the month of April continues, everyone can take these steps to financial literacy: be a role-model for children, plan and budget your spending and savings, set a defined money goal for yourself and your family, and the list goes on. The libraries will always be there to help the community build solid foundations for long-term financial and economic well-being because learning and literacy is a lifelong process. Keep an eye out for future children, teen, and adult programs dedicated to financial literacy.
Submitted by Bryn Jarusewski, branch manager, New Oxford Area Library.
