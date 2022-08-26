Recreational swimming is one of the leading forms of recreation enjoyed by Americans. However, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Drowning is a leading cause of death for children.” The CDC also reports that “more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects.

For children ages 1-14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.”

Submitted by Beth Raub on behalf of the YWCA.

