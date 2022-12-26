The Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) conducted the first in-person annual meeting/potluck dinner since 2019 on Nov. 5 at Trinity UCC. It was a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the organization and begin planning for future endeavors. The guest speaker was Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing who shared stories of her life growing up in Gettysburg. She also discussed some of goals and desires for the future of the historic town.
Our world and particularly Adams County have experienced considerable challenge in the past three years. Regardless of the turmoil and uncertainty challenging our lives today, ICPJ has continued to fulfil its mission that seeks to nurture dialogue on peace, social justice and environmental balance and to enrich our community by inspiring individuals to work nonviolently toward the realization of those values in human society.
Through the incredible dedication of the members, ICPJ continues to be a positive force in our local community.
In addition to approving the 2023 budget, the members approved the appointment of Jesse Holt Jr. for a three-year term to the board of directors. Patrice Smith, Rachel Hartnett and Odila Madiamba were renewed for two more years, and Bill Collinge and Rosie Bolen were approved for new three-year terms.
ICPJ was able to resume the annual Peace Camp in August under the direction of Board Member Melissa Rosenberger. It marked our 31st year and plans are underway for an expanded version in June 2023.
The organization selected three Adams County leaders including Jaime Gagliardi, Blessing Shahid and Alex Hayes for the Annual Peacemaker Awards.
Each recipient was given the opportunity to have Adams County Library System purchase up to $250 in new acquisitions in their name.
The 31st Adams County Heritage Festival turned out to be a great success in September. We were thrilled that the beautiful fall weather brought out a large crowd to experience the great entertainment, food and cultural displays. Planning is already underway next year’s festival, which will take place on Sept. 10, 2023.
The annual William K. Collinge Lecture, sponsored in conjunction with St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, returned with an excellent presentation, “The Church as Field Hospital: St. John Neumann, St. Francis Xavier Parish, and Catholic Social Teaching,” presented by Board member Charles Strauss.
Board President Dennis Murphy announced they are seeking nominations for 2023 Peacemaker Awards. The awards are presented in three categories: Peacemaker of the Year, Lifetime of Peacemaking and Youth Peacemaker (individuals or groups under 18-years-old). A complete list of past recipients can be found on the ICPJ webpage at http://icpj-gettysburg.org/peacemaker-award-archives/.
If you have a person(s) or an organization(s) which you wish to nominate for a Peacemaker Award, please submit your nomination to ICPJ, Box 3134, Gettysburg, PA 17325 by Feb. 1, 2023.
Submitted by Dennis Murphy, ICPJ president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.