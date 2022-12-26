The Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) conducted the first in-person annual meeting/potluck dinner since 2019 on Nov. 5 at Trinity UCC. It was a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the organization and begin planning for future endeavors. The guest speaker was Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing who shared stories of her life growing up in Gettysburg. She also discussed some of goals and desires for the future of the historic town.

Our world and particularly Adams County have experienced considerable challenge in the past three years. Regardless of the turmoil and uncertainty challenging our lives today, ICPJ has continued to fulfil its mission that seeks to nurture dialogue on peace, social justice and environmental balance and to enrich our community by inspiring individuals to work nonviolently toward the realization of those values in human society.

Submitted by Dennis Murphy, ICPJ president.

