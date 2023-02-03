As the mother of four adult daughters, I often say that the best thing I ever gave them (besides my unconditional love) was a love of reading. They all finished high school with great grades and went on to graduate college degrees and one even went on to earn a master’s degree. So, how do we get them to love reading? It all starts with teaching them early literacy skills.
From day one that your baby home there are five things you need to do with your child daily: play, sing, read, talk, and write. The following are some examples of things you can do with your child every day:
Children learn to express themselves through play. They learn the meaning of words and how to tell a story. Allow your child to play dress up. Act out stories with stuffed animals. Play with blocks and pretend to build bridges, castles or whatever you like. Make up stories about who lives in these buildings.
Children hear words broken down through the rhythm and rhyme of songs; this helps to teach them new vocabulary. Sing lullabies or sing and dance to your child’s favorite songs. Turn up the radio for some of your favorite songs and dance around the house. I have found that turning up a favorite song and dancing along stops just about every meltdown. You can’t be cranky when your favorite song is playing.
Include taking time to read in your daily routine. This is the best way to get your child reading on their own. Hearing new words will help with vocabulary development also. When you are out, read signs, read packaging at stores, and point out letters in signs.
Talking to your child is one of the best ways to develop language and vocabulary. Ask open ended questions. Talk about what they think will happen next in a story. Point to things in the book and talk about them. (“yes that is a truck, it is a yellow dump truck. What do you think it is hauling?”) Talk about your daily routine and give your child time to respond to you. Even a baby who is not forming words yet can make sounds and begin to learn about holding a conversation.
Writing, scribbling, and drawing are all skills that will help your child decode words. Let your child help to write a grocery list. Help your child draw a picture of things in their room and then label them. Help your child write a name tag for their stuffed animals.
All branches of the Adams County Library System focus on these five early literacy skills in their story times. These five skills are so important that many of the libraries actually have them written out on their walls. Be sure to check out our website at http://www.adamslibrary.org under the “Events” tab to find a story time near you. We have story times for all ages: babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. Several libraries are adding music and movement story times, sensory story times, and story times that teach kindergarten-readiness skills.
It is not hard to give your child or children one of the best gifts they’ll ever receive. Make reading fun and you will get to watch them soar and do great things. Give them a love of reading.
Sherry Feeser is a youth services coordinator for the Adams County Library System.
