As the mother of four adult daughters, I often say that the best thing I ever gave them (besides my unconditional love) was a love of reading. They all finished high school with great grades and went on to graduate college degrees and one even went on to earn a master’s degree. So, how do we get them to love reading? It all starts with teaching them early literacy skills.

From day one that your baby home there are five things you need to do with your child daily: play, sing, read, talk, and write. The following are some examples of things you can do with your child every day:

Sherry Feeser is a youth services coordinator for the Adams County Library System.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.