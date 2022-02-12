That for which many figures in history are known seldom tells their whole story. Just like other notable individuals, United States Presidents are talented, even gifted, individuals well beyond that for which they are typically recognized and remembered.
Sometimes seen as diversions from the duties and responsibilities they bear, their skills and interests in oft unknown pursuits are substantial. Dwight Eisenhower is most certainly an example of a president with notable talents beyond that for which he is most often recognized.
General of the Army Dwight David Eisenhower will always be remembered as one of the central and most influential figures in World War II. He is also remembered as the 34th President of the United States.
During his two terms, he became a world leader, in the aftermath of that war and throughout the early years of the second half of the 20th century. With each passing generation, Ike’s reputation as a military and political leader continue to grow stronger and become all the more enduring. Nevertheless, there’s more to this man than history typically shares.
During the early years of his military career, Eisenhower’s work on and contributions to numerous histories, speeches, reports, letters, and books garnered him a recognized standing as a skilled writer.
He had earned the respect and trust of superior officers and many others familiar with his writings. Over time, his prowess with a pen caught the attention of American newspaper publisher, William Randolph Hearst.
At a salary many times higher than his military pay, Eisenhower was offered a position as a military correspondent for the Hearst newspaper group. Despite Hearst’s interest in him and the newspaper publisher’s several offers, Eisenhower rejected the proposals each time, opting instead to continue his military career.
By rejecting those offers, Eisenhower certainly passed up the chance to report the news of World War II. However, by so doing, he retained the opportunity to make the news in the war and write much of its story, as one of its most notable and celebrated leaders.
In the aftermath of World War II, with pen in hand, Ike contributed significantly and meaningfully to the chronicling of that era of world history, while finding personal peace and comfort in his writing.
