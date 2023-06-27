With the focus on the Battle of Gettysburg that was fought July 1-3, 1863, many folks overlook what happened in the days just before that momentous conflict. One hundred and sixty years ago, on the afternoon of June 26, 1863, a Confederate flag flew over the center of Gettysburg in the middle of what was then called the Diamond.
General Jubal A. Early, commander of a division under Lieutenant General Richard S. Ewell’s Second Corps of the Army of Northern Virginia, entered the town with the 35th Virginia Battalion of cavalry under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Elijah V. White and a Brigade of Georgians. They met with little resistance from the inexperienced 26th Pennsylvania Emergency Regiment and other state militia. Ewell had ordered Early to go to York through Gettysburg, gather supplies along the way, reach the Wrightsville-Columbia bridge that crossed the Susquehanna River, and then rejoin him in Carlisle.
On June 21, 1863, General Robert E. Lee issued General Orders No. 72, in which he clearly spelled out the occupation policies to be followed while his army was in Pennsylvania. He ordered that no private property be injured or destroyed by anyone in the army and that only “necessary supplies” be requisitioned from locals, and that “the market price [be paid] for the articles furnished” and duplicate receipts issued, albeit locals were paid in Confederate dollars. However, General Jubal Early had other ideas.
On his way over the mountain from Chambersburg to Gettysburg, Early stopped long enough to defy Lee’s orders and burned down all the buildings of the Caledonia Iron Works about 15 miles west of Gettysburg. This raid destroyed a furnace, sawmill, two forges, and the rolling mill belonging to Congressman Thaddeus H. Stevens, the famous abolitionist Republican. The iron works was valued at $65,000, and with its destruction, the livelihood of over 200 iron workers was gone. Confederates took about $10,000 worth of goods from the company stores, broke the windows of the employees’ homes, took livestock and grain, and made off with $4,000 of bar iron from the iron works. Early’s actions at Caledonia were a direct violation of Lee’s General Order No. 72. General Early knew of Stevens’s view on slavery, which no doubt prompted him to destroy Stevens’s business. Relics of Thaddeus Stevens’ iron works are on display in the Adams County Historical Society museum.
Early’s next stop was Gettysburg. There he demanded local officials to provide his soldiers with vast amounts of provisions, including 7,000 pounds of bacon, 600 pounds of coffee, 1,200 pounds of sugar, and 60 barrels of flour, or $5,000 in cash. Gettysburg Borough Council President David Kendlehart told Early that local merchants had sent their goods away, and such a demand was impossible to fulfill. Early spared the town from being burned to the ground, but a few Confederate troops robbed some homes and stores. That night as Early and his men left town for their bivouac northeast of town, they took down their flag from the Diamond and chopped down the flagpole.
By the time Early and his soldiers reached Gettysburg, the Black citizens had already left for safer territory toward York and Harrisburg. Gettysburg had a population of approximately 200 free Black citizens, plus another 300 scattered through Adams County, according to the 1860 census. There was no haven in Gettysburg and its surrounding areas for the Black population, and everyone knew that the Confederate army and slave catchers regarded Blacks as contraband. They attempted to capture any Black person regardless of their free status and with the intent of sending them south into slavery. The Adams County Historical Society’s Beyond the Battle Museum has a unique display that tells the story of Margaret (Mag) Palm, a local woman who successfully defended her freedom against a band of slave catchers who tried to capture her and sell her for “quite a profit.”
The Adams County Historical Society is now open seven days a week. Come and learn more about Gettysburg and Adams County’s remarkable history at 625 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg. For ticket information, visit http://www.achs-pa.org.
Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.