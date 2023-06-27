With the focus on the Battle of Gettysburg that was fought July 1-3, 1863, many folks overlook what happened in the days just before that momentous conflict. One hundred and sixty years ago, on the afternoon of June 26, 1863, a Confederate flag flew over the center of Gettysburg in the middle of what was then called the Diamond.

General Jubal A. Early, commander of a division under Lieutenant General Richard S. Ewell’s Second Corps of the Army of Northern Virginia, entered the town with the 35th Virginia Battalion of cavalry under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Elijah V. White and a Brigade of Georgians. They met with little resistance from the inexperienced 26th Pennsylvania Emergency Regiment and other state militia. Ewell had ordered Early to go to York through Gettysburg, gather supplies along the way, reach the Wrightsville-Columbia bridge that crossed the Susquehanna River, and then rejoin him in Carlisle.

Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.

