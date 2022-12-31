Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year. 2022 has been a challenging year for investment returns and perhaps a bit stressful. Financial stress around the holiday season is common, but there are ways to reduce holiday financial stress. Planning towards the 2023 holiday season can start soon, maybe even now.
1. Have a “Christmas Clean-Up Plan.” This plan may be implemented before the holiday season and right after the new year. Before Christmas, take some time to declutter the house to help reduce excess decorations and other items that have accumulated over the year (or decades). Then, once gifts are exchanged, take a second look at what can be donated, recycled or trashed. This may become an ongoing, annual tradition to help reduce the risk of too many boxes cluttering up attics, garages and closets.
2. Make a list, check it twice and stick to this list for gifts. Much like a budget, the gifting list is only as good as the financial discipline to follow the objectives. When we can avoid the temptation to overspend, we reduce the risk of January credit card bill regrets. In fact, a way to hit the holidays debt-free is to pay off that credit card balance a few days before Christmas, thus starting the new year with even less financial stress.
3. When shopping online, it is entirely fine to be a Scrooge. Online shopping makes buying easy and overspending even easier. Try to look for bargain prices while remembering that free shipping shouldn’t be a call to buy on impulse.
4. If you’ve seen the movie “Elf” with Will Farrell, you are probably smiling about Buddy the Elf’s ability to spread holiday cheer. Try fitting in a bit of time donating to charity or volunteering to help local organizations. Ringing the Salvation Army bell is a great family activity and if you are charitably inclined, perhaps consider joining the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree next year. And if you haven’t seen “Elf,” well, my kids will encourage you to watch the movie each December.
5. Lightening the labor load at family gatherings over the holidays is another way to reduce holiday financial stress. Instead of one person providing all the preparation, set-up, cooking and clean-up, split up tasks and chores among all family members so that each attendee has a role and something to bring along. While my mom’s Christmas day labor skills are still legendary in the Fox and Boyer households, nowadays my brother and I, along with our wives, tend to chip in a lot more so that the grandparents can enjoy their grandchildren.
6. Plan for next Christmas now by starting a monthly budget allotment to pay for next year’s holiday needs. Much like budgeting for vacation and other larger expenses, if we can carve a little out of each paycheck and designate funds for future needs, this helps reduce financial stress by planning ahead. Also, as part of this task, look at what was spent over the holidays this year and see what was worthwhile versus maybe extraneous.
7. We sent fewer Christmas cards this year and received far fewer also. Christmas cards, like many other items, continue to rise in costs. There seems to be a growing number of people who have cut back on mailing Christmas cards. There is nothing wrong with shifting traditional holiday patterns when these patterns become a larger part of the budget.
8. Holidays can be a time when we find ourselves potentially feeling “competitive” with other families over gifts. With so much online sharing these days, we can easily feel the need to keep up when we see glamourous, self-indulgent online post by acquaintances. We see this on television commercials with a big red bow around a new car and other places, too. Reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas might be a quick way to revert feelings to the correct place.
9. Regift at your own peril. I’m not a person who regifts, but when cash is regifted to me, well, that’s fine. There are pros and cons with regifting. Over the past few weeks, I’ve read several financial articles encouraging regifting for a wide variety of reasons. My advice? Handle with care.
10. Work hard to spread holiday cheer, not holiday jeer. There is a lot of time, effort and money put into most family and work gatherings over the holidays. We can avoid adding additional stressors by letting others finish off the adult eggnog bowl. I’ve heard stories of jobs lost and relatives being cut out of estate plans by virtue of heated holiday discussions fueled by beer muscles. Let someone else get on the naughty list.
11. Food prices have risen over the past year. For many families, smaller, more focused meals might be a way to cut down on the financial stress of inflationary food prices. Plan for 10 guests versus preparing for 20 to reduce waste and unnecessary leftovers. Cutting back on food, living a little lighter life is a good thing – the jolly old elf is a great personality to copy but his diet is worth modifying.
Number twelve: no matter what 2022 has forced us to endure, enjoy the time with family as much as possible. Let politics for another day, rally around the Philadelphia Eagles, and maybe tell a few appropriate jokes to keep the gathering friendly. Why is Santa so good at karate? He has a black belt. Take time to focus on next year, a year that will bring us new optimism amid the challenges from 2022.
Ryan Fox is a partner/owner in Huston-Fox Financial Advisory Services, a fee-only fiduciary advisory firm, in Gettysburg, Hanover and York. He can be contacted at 717-398-2040 or Ryan@hustonfox.com.
