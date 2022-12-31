Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year. 2022 has been a challenging year for investment returns and perhaps a bit stressful. Financial stress around the holiday season is common, but there are ways to reduce holiday financial stress. Planning towards the 2023 holiday season can start soon, maybe even now.

1. Have a “Christmas Clean-Up Plan.” This plan may be implemented before the holiday season and right after the new year. Before Christmas, take some time to declutter the house to help reduce excess decorations and other items that have accumulated over the year (or decades). Then, once gifts are exchanged, take a second look at what can be donated, recycled or trashed. This may become an ongoing, annual tradition to help reduce the risk of too many boxes cluttering up attics, garages and closets.

Ryan Fox is a partner/owner in Huston-Fox Financial Advisory Services, a fee-only fiduciary advisory firm, in Gettysburg, Hanover and York. He can be contacted at 717-398-2040 or Ryan@hustonfox.com.

