Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. (Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter) is our community’s cold weather shelter of last resort for those experiencing homelessness. Last year, during the height of the pandemic, C.A.R.E.S. for safety reasons had to depart from our church-based shelter model and housed our guests in motels. This year our plan is to return to our traditional strengths and to partner with local congregations to house our guests for two weeks at a time in area churches. We will be open during the coldest months of the year, when the temperatures plummet and cold and wet combine to offer potentially deadly conditions. This year C.A.R.E.S. will be open from Oct. 18 to April 17.
No one ever wants to have no other option but to enter a shelter for those experiencing homelessness. No one. If you yourself would hesitate to spend the night in such a shelter, please consider the fact that most people actually forced into such a circumstance feel precisely the same way as you would. It’s not surprising, therefore, that over the course of my two decades teaching about and striving to end the conditions that lead to a loss of housing, I have worked with many folks who are too afraid of the shelter systems to enter them, regardless of how bad the conditions outside may be. This is especially true in urban areas, where many shelters, fairly or unfairly, are considered more dangerous places to lay down one’s head than are the streets.
