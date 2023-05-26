Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), also called hosted voice, is a technology that allows the transmission of voice and multimedia content over the Internet. Instead of using traditional analog telephone lines, VoIP converts voice signals into digital data packets and sends them over IP networks. This can be done using a VoIP-compatible business phone, mobile device, or even internet browser.
Using an Internet connection, VoIP allows you to make phone or video calls, often at a lower cost than traditional telephone services. It is becoming increasingly popular for both personal and business communications.
There are many reasons why businesses have already switched to VoIP:
1. Cost savings. VoIP calls are often less expensive than traditional telephone systems, especially for long-distance calls. VoIP uses your existing Internet connections, eliminating the need for separate phone lines. Cost savings of up to 40% have been estimated on monthly phone bills.
2. Flexibility and mobility. Away from your desk? VoIP users can make and receive calls from anywhere an internet or mobile network is available. Calls can be made using connected devices such as your computer, smartphone, tablet, or dedicated VoIP telephone.
3. Advanced features. While similar, VoIP systems offer much more than outdated analog or digital phone systems. This includes call forwarding, voicemail-to-email, call recording and analytics, conference calling, auto-attendant, SMS, and more. These features enhance productivity and make communications more efficient no matter where your employees are located.
4. Scalability. Businesses can easily add or remove users or expand the communication infrastructure as needed by using VoIP services. This scalability makes VoIP a cost-effective solution for businesses with fluctuating needs or experiencing growth.
5. Global accessibility. With VoIP, you can stay connected anywhere in the world. Businesses can secure virtual phone numbers in different regions or area codes. As a result, customers or partners from across the country or around the world can reach you without incurring long-distance charges. This accessibility can help businesses grow their customer base.
6. Enhanced quality. VoIP services can provide high-definition voice quality, resulting in clear and crisp audio. Advancements in technology have vastly improved both voice and video clarity and reliability.
Evaluating your network to ensure it is ready for VoIP is important. You should confirm you have enough Internet bandwidth and verify your network is configured properly. This includes separating your voice traffic from other data. It is best to use wired networks over wireless, but not a necessity. Wired networks provide a more stable connection to help ensure voice quality. Overall, VoIP phones offer cost savings, flexibility, advanced features, and can offer easier maintenance compared to traditional phones.
Rob Ginder is the vice president of sales and marketing for Treysta technology management, located in Gettysburg and York. Questions? Please reach out to him at marketing@teamtreysta.com or 717-885-9591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.