Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), also called hosted voice, is a technology that allows the transmission of voice and multimedia content over the Internet. Instead of using traditional analog telephone lines, VoIP converts voice signals into digital data packets and sends them over IP networks. This can be done using a VoIP-compatible business phone, mobile device, or even internet browser.

Using an Internet connection, VoIP allows you to make phone or video calls, often at a lower cost than traditional telephone services. It is becoming increasingly popular for both personal and business communications.

Rob Ginder is the vice president of sales and marketing for Treysta technology management, located in Gettysburg and York. Questions? Please reach out to him at marketing@teamtreysta.com or 717-885-9591.

