The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Daycare at the 909 Fairfield Road location in Gettysburg is getting some exciting improvements. All of our classrooms are getting a facelift. The center and some of our older student cubbies are being painted. Our teachers have been working hard to clean up and clear out old, damaged, or unused items. Some items are being sent for the Nearly New Sale at the YWCA in October.
Our school-age program was able to participate in the Adams County Arts Council art program through a grant. The students worked with an instructor and created beautiful artwork, some displayed for the patrons to enjoy sidewalk art. They are also gearing up for two field trips, one to Strawberry Hill and the other to Caledonia.
As we look into August and the start of school, our center will have a family fun day. The theme will be “Circus Time.” The event will take place in the playground pavilion on Aug. 18 from 12-3 p.m. Teachers will provide games/crafts, we will serve hot dogs and chips, and we also have snow cones for sale for $1. We will have a bounce house, and local family services will be on-site for parents to gather information and see what services Gettysburg offers.
We are delighted to offer pre-Kindergarten learning through the Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts program. Quality pre-kindergarten can give your child a strong start in school and life. Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts provides free half-day or full-day pre-kindergarten for at-risk children throughout Pennsylvania. Children and their guardians must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the PA Pre-K Counts program:
1. They must be residents of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
2. They must meet the income eligibility requirements of at or below 300% of the federal poverty level for their family size.
3. The child must be between the ages of 3 and younger than the kindergarten entry age for the district in which they reside. If you have or know of a child who would benefit from the free Pre-K Counts program, the best thing to do is apply. You’ll find a downloadable application at http://www.ywcagettysuburg.org/pre-kcounts/.
We look forward to enrolling more students in all of our programs. Our staff is excited to see new smiles and build new relationships with families in our community. We always take pride in saying that we operate the largest and one of the oldest daycare facilities in Adams County, but we will never rest on those particular laurels. Our challenge is to keep our programs fresh and viable, which keeps us excited and motivated. We hope to share those feelings and our commitment with you and your family.
Katie Myers is the child enrichment director at the YWCA’s 909 Fairfield Road location in Gettysburg. You may reach her at 717-334-9171 ext. 126 or kmyers@ywcagettysburg.org.
