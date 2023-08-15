The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Daycare at the 909 Fairfield Road location in Gettysburg is getting some exciting improvements. All of our classrooms are getting a facelift. The center and some of our older student cubbies are being painted. Our teachers have been working hard to clean up and clear out old, damaged, or unused items. Some items are being sent for the Nearly New Sale at the YWCA in October.

Our school-age program was able to participate in the Adams County Arts Council art program through a grant. The students worked with an instructor and created beautiful artwork, some displayed for the patrons to enjoy sidewalk art. They are also gearing up for two field trips, one to Strawberry Hill and the other to Caledonia.

Katie Myers is the child enrichment director at the YWCA’s 909 Fairfield Road location in Gettysburg. You may reach her at 717-334-9171 ext. 126 or kmyers@ywcagettysburg.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.