As president of Destination Gettysburg for the past 15 years, I certainly note when occasionally our organization receives a negative comment, which come from a variety of people, including elected officials to uninformed individuals. Traditionally, we have kept our head down, not commented and kept doing our job. But it seems now that many are taking what they see or hear on social media or on the street as being the truth and in some cases that is just not so. This month’s column will focus on hard facts about Destination Gettysburg, who we are and what we do. I assure you this is factual and encourage anyone with questions to call me and let’s sit down and discuss the facts.
Destination Gettysburg, under various other names, has been in existence for over 65 years. Destination Gettysburg, per State law acts as the Official Tourism Promotion Agency for Adams County. Simply put, we are the tourism marketing organization for Gettysburg and Adams County, working to drive a positive economic impact to the community through the tourism industry. Under this State law, Destination Gettysburg receives approximately 75% of the lodging tax that is paid by visitors, when staying overnight in various lodging facilities throughout Adams County. The balance of this revenue is paid to the County and local Municipalities with police departments.
