Here we are in May, at last, and even though our April showers seem to be slipping into this month, I will still be satisfied that we are surely past freeze warnings and snow flurries.
Spring generally brings two occurrences that can be related to recycling, picnics/barbeques and schoolyear endings.
Penn Waste’s Harrisburg-based website suggests some tips for having eco-friendly cookouts and picnics. First, they suggest we pack sustainable items such as reusable straws, utensils and plates. It is also recommended we use a picnic basket or cloth bag instead of paper or plastic bags, cloth napkins, and reusable food containers. Second, they encourage recycling of the usual items, making sure they are clean and dry, and they remind us to remove tops from plastic bottles and recycle the separately. Third, they emphasize we take trash away and not leave litter behind.
On another site, Live Green, Jessica Harlan writes that it is easy to pack waste-free meals for picnic excursions. She suggests using up refrigerator leftovers instead of trashing them. As an example, she recommends chopping a near-empty bottle of olives into egg salad sandwiches (sounds good to me). Next, she asks us to avoid paper plates and napkins. Disposables are flimsy, and they can’t be recycled once they’re contaminated with food. She recommends a set of recycled melamine plates that can be found at www.confetti/zak!designs. She then recommends we only include finger food, such as sandwiches and wraps, to avoid plastic cutlery. Vegetable sticks with dips, mixed nuts packed in reusable plastic tubs, and hand pies are also good options. Focusing on repurposing, freeze water in plastic containers and it’ll keep your basket chilled, plus, when melted, will provide a beverage.
Regarding the end of the school year, keeping kids busy is a challenge and some months ago, Woman’s Day magazine offered ways to use the recycling bin to do just that. First, it was suggested bottle tops be used in a tossing competition to see how many tops could be successfully tossed into a mixing bowl. Next, round lids from deli take-out counters could be used as mini frisbees, and egg cartons can be easily transformed into creepy crawlers with a little imagination, glue, and paint. If there is a marketer in your child’s future, have them take a cereal box and transform it, with pictures, stickers, and markers, into their own brand. When the container is empty, simply slip in a refill bag of your child’s personalized cereal.
Heads up: We are already having folks sign up for the Electronic Device Turn-in Event to be held Sept. 17. It’s not too early to have solved what to do with those computer peripherals or non-working TVs. The usual rules apply and my contact information is at the end of the article.
Heads up part two: Gettysburg’s brush pickup will be the week of May 23. Place brush curbside or in the alley, but not on the street. Call 717-752-0570 for additional information.
Happy spring!
