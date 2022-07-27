What is a children’s advocacy center? The role of the children’s advocacy center is to provide a child-friendly, trauma-informed environment for child forensic interviews, child and family advocacy, medical exams, mental health services and prevention and education programs. Without a children’s advocacy center, the child may end up having to tell the worst story of his or her life over and over again during the investigative process to doctors or nurses, law enforcement, lawyers, therapists, investigators, judges, and others.

In our community, when police or child protective services believe a child may be experiencing abuse, the child is brought to the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, a safe, child-focused environment. At the Center, the child tells their story once to a trained forensic interviewer who knows the right questions to ask in a way that does not re-traumatize the child. Then, a team that includes medical professionals, law enforcement, prosecution, mental health, child protective services, victim advocacy, and other professionals make decisions together about how to help the child based on the interview. This is called the multidisciplinary team (MDIT) and is a core part of the work of children’s advocacy centers.

Cindy Small is president of the board of directors of the Adams County Children Advocacy Center.

