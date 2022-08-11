Last month’s column shared reflections from longtime CARES Board member Mary Stevenson, with a focus on some of the preconceptions that make serving the homeless a special challenge. This month, Mary’s reflections take us to a more upbeat focus on all the ways CARES does assist those in our community struggling with homelessness. Spoiler alert: it’s not all about overnight shelter.

Overnight shelter is probably what CARES is best known for offering, but the aim is to meet more than just emergency needs. Such assistance is practical on multiple levels. The donations that CARES receives allows us to operate the Resource Center on York Street during the shelter season. There, guests can shower, do laundry, receive mail, make a cup of coffee and do some job-searching. Such services are basic, but help restore an element of humanity to guests’ lives.

Joanne Myers is a CARES Board member.

