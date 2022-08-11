Last month’s column shared reflections from longtime CARES Board member Mary Stevenson, with a focus on some of the preconceptions that make serving the homeless a special challenge. This month, Mary’s reflections take us to a more upbeat focus on all the ways CARES does assist those in our community struggling with homelessness. Spoiler alert: it’s not all about overnight shelter.
Overnight shelter is probably what CARES is best known for offering, but the aim is to meet more than just emergency needs. Such assistance is practical on multiple levels. The donations that CARES receives allows us to operate the Resource Center on York Street during the shelter season. There, guests can shower, do laundry, receive mail, make a cup of coffee and do some job-searching. Such services are basic, but help restore an element of humanity to guests’ lives.
Beyond such basics, CARES also works with each guest over the course of the shelter season to set and work towards goals for transitioning from homelessness. One of the more obvious goals is to move forward with a public housing voucher application, which as anyone who has ever filled out government paperwork can imagine is no simple business. As you might also imagine, the form requires several supporting documents, and CARES helps guests track those down and make the required copies.
If guests are able to move into local housing without a voucher, CARES can provide assistance with the application fees charged by landlords. In some situations, we also help guests with the security deposit on an apartment. Some of us may flinch a little at such assistance, thinking back to our own first apartment and how no one helped us get that kind of money together. The goal of such a helping hand up, though, is to focus on the pragmatic benefits of getting people into housing – benefits to the homeless individual or family, sure, but also those to the community as individuals enter into more secure employment, children can reliably attend school and health costs decrease.
As many CARES guests have shared over the years, one of the most powerful things we can offer the homeless is solidarity and a belief that they can move forward with their lives. Our staff, led by program director Debi Little, provides that solidarity on a day-to-day basis. Everyone who volunteers for and supports CARES does so too, helping guests feel less alone in their struggles.
The board of CARES is gearing up for this year’s shelter season. Stay tuned for more information about this year’s online training sessions for overnight volunteers. Supporters of CARES should also check their mail for an invitation to our tenth birthday picnic, currently scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m. We will thank volunteers and some long-time friends of CARES, including Mary Stevenson and retired St. James Pastor Mike Allwein, and commemorate a decade of providing both practical help and solidarity with our guests. We look forward to celebrating with you.
Joanne Myers is a CARES Board member.
