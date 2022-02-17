Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.