Mediation Services of Adams County Inc. (MSAC) is a full-service alternate dispute resolution center. If you read our monthly article, you know that we were transitioning from the facilitative style of mediation to the transformative model. We are happy to announce that we have 15 volunteer mediators who are fully trained and ready to help people by transforming their conflicts.

We can now offer many forms of mediation: divorce, relationship and family, community, landlord/tenant, small claims, HOA, restorative justice, elderly and others we are working to develop.

Patti Robinson works with Mediation Services of Adams County Inc.

