As Christmas approaches, we usually think of giving gifts to family, friends, and organizations that help others. It can be a frenetic month of ordering online, patronizing local merchants, and finding the right gift for an aging parent who has everything. Lost in the shuffle may be the ongoing problem at work, the property-line dispute with the neighbor, or the family squabble about where that parent should live.
Come January, after the Christmas tree has been tossed out, the problem again rears its ugly head. Mediation is a win-win solution available year-round, but it may seem especially welcome in the dark days of mid-winter. A gift of peace of mind to yourself, by addressing that nagging problem, may be the best possible way to begin the New Year. It won’t be wrapped up with a sparkling ribbon, but it can ease your way as you navigate the holidays and face the winter doldrums.
