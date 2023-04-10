One of the main reasons for the sister city relationship between Gettysburg and the city of Leon in Nicaragua is the many ways this has facilitated cross-cultural exchange between the two countries, places that in some ways live in different worlds. Nicaragua’s poverty and political turmoil never deterred the people of Adams County from visiting and experiencing the country’s natural beauty, nor from becoming close friends with its people. This exchange also goes in the other direction, since many Nicaraguans have visited as guests of Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL), the sister city program with over 30 years of connection to Nicaragua, over the years.
Last September, PGL invited two artists from Nicaragua, Allan Lindo Muñoz and Marlon Moreno, for a short delegation to Gettysburg with a purpose that is more long term. They worked with Gettysburg College students and Gettysburg’s Latinx community members to paint a mural on the toolshed of the college’s Painted Turtle Farm, covering all four sides with colorful representations of the garden’s history and current place in people’s lives. Many people plant their own food in this garden; it’s a gathering place between different communities in Gettysburg. The mural was created as a collaboration with input from different people of various walks of life as to what should be represented. The artists themselves spent two weeks gathering this input before coming up with a design that became the mural itself.
If you have time, it’s worth going by to see what was created: a small-but-colorful and vibrant piece of art located in open air by a garden which is central to many people’s lives in Gettysburg. The shed can be seen from a distance while driving along Mummasburg Road or looking west across some of the campus sports fields, which also makes it an easy place to get to in order to see the work up close.
Besides the shed mural, Allan and Marlon, along with other artists in the U.S. and Nicaragua, plan to work with PGL and Gettysburg Borough on future collaborative art. There are talks of larger murals on public spaces within the city, including the potential pedestrian path that might be a part of future city plans or possibly a mural at sites connected to the wonderful work done by the Adams County Arts Council. Gettysburg College has potential places where public art of this kind would be a part of its goals of sharing across different cultures and communities. The possibilities aren’t limited to Gettysburg and could include surrounding communities and towns throughout Adams County. The purpose would be the artwork itself of course, but also for people to learn from each other what matters to them, what art can express about place and time, and hope. The shed at the Painted Turtle Farm is a step along what PGL hopes is a much longer pathway, one that will be walked with many people from Adams County along the way.
Greg Bowles is the current director for Project Gettysburg Leon, the sister city program between Gettysburg and the country of Nicaragua that was founded in 1986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.