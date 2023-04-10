One of the main reasons for the sister city relationship between Gettysburg and the city of Leon in Nicaragua is the many ways this has facilitated cross-cultural exchange between the two countries, places that in some ways live in different worlds. Nicaragua’s poverty and political turmoil never deterred the people of Adams County from visiting and experiencing the country’s natural beauty, nor from becoming close friends with its people. This exchange also goes in the other direction, since many Nicaraguans have visited as guests of Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL), the sister city program with over 30 years of connection to Nicaragua, over the years.

Last September, PGL invited two artists from Nicaragua, Allan Lindo Muñoz and Marlon Moreno, for a short delegation to Gettysburg with a purpose that is more long term. They worked with Gettysburg College students and Gettysburg’s Latinx community members to paint a mural on the toolshed of the college’s Painted Turtle Farm, covering all four sides with colorful representations of the garden’s history and current place in people’s lives. Many people plant their own food in this garden; it’s a gathering place between different communities in Gettysburg. The mural was created as a collaboration with input from different people of various walks of life as to what should be represented. The artists themselves spent two weeks gathering this input before coming up with a design that became the mural itself.

Greg Bowles is the current director for Project Gettysburg Leon, the sister city program between Gettysburg and the country of Nicaragua that was founded in 1986.

