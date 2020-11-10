With the safety of our visitors and our community being our primary concern, Destination Gettysburg continues to emphasize social distancing and mask wearing in our marketing efforts while continuing to direct visitors to the Safe Travel page on the DestinationGettysburg.com site. This page details the latest news on state safety mandates, adjusted business hours, updated events and more.
The fall foliage this year was absolutely breath taking and our visitors took notice as well. We positioned Adams County as a “leaf-peeping” destination throughout social media and our blog. We saw success as visitors continued to tell us they were going to visit and planned their trips around the peak in color and our many outdoor activities. Fall saw many visitors taking battlefield tours, hiking, strolling the streets of downtown and enjoying outside dining at our wonderful restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.