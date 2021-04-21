Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
The global coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the importance of having a strong network of medical professionals in Central Pennsylvania. During this time when people have desperately relied on trusted professionals to assist with their medical care and the care of their loved ones, the HACC Foundation has continued to play an essential role in ensuring students in our Nursing Program are trained on equipment they will use when they begin their careers.
I have the opportunity to work with the HACC Foundation Allocations Committee to review fund requests for innovative projects and initiatives to help our students learn in a high-quality environment. As a proud alumna, I fondly recall my educational journey and the lessons I learned from my HACC instructors. As an employee, I realize that the funding awarded by the HACC Foundation allows current students to learn similar lessons that can transform their lives.
