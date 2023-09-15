As I write this, the temperature is in the 90s outside, and it is hard to think about October and cooler months ahead. But October will be here in just a few weeks, which means programs for this year’s Adams County Reads One Book, sponsored by Remco Inc. If you have not had an opportunity to read “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles yet, make sure to stop by your local Adams County library and place a copy on hold, or go online to http://www.adamslibrary.org and request it through the online catalog.

There are many fantastic programs planned at each Adams County Library System location. Here are just a few:

Jessica Laganosky is the branch director of Trone Memorial Library.

