As I write this, the temperature is in the 90s outside, and it is hard to think about October and cooler months ahead. But October will be here in just a few weeks, which means programs for this year’s Adams County Reads One Book, sponsored by Remco Inc. If you have not had an opportunity to read “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles yet, make sure to stop by your local Adams County library and place a copy on hold, or go online to http://www.adamslibrary.org and request it through the online catalog.
There are many fantastic programs planned at each Adams County Library System location. Here are just a few:
On Monday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m., visit the new World War II American Experience Museum in Gettysburg. Participants will receive a guided tour of the facility, with an opportunity to explore the museum and the grounds on their own after the tour. There is no charge to attend this, but registration is required. Only registered attendees can enjoy this, so please make sure to register. Participants will meet at the museum, so plan transportation accordingly.
The Gettysburg Library will host “The American Library in Paris: A Brief Architectural History” on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Led by Kirsten Peeler, this presentation will provide a summary overview of the history of the American Library in Paris. Attendees will learn about the development and evolution of the library, the history of the library’s neighborhoods, key architectural trends, and differences between American and French library systems. Registration is required.
Visit the Carroll Valley Library on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. for a French-themed Potluck Dinner. Bring your favorite French dish and your appetite to the library for an evening of food sampling.
The Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville will host Creative Card Making on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Led by Cheryl Kauffman, create beautiful, unique handmade cards with themes of Paris and the love of books. Registration is required.
Littlestown Library’s ever-popular Tiny Art series will focus on Paris with “A Night in Paris” DIY paint night. Registration is required for this program. Registrants will receive the materials needed to paint at home. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, an instructional video will be posted so participants can follow along and paint the scene from the comfort of their homes.
Do you know your Dewey Decimal number? Come to the New Oxford Library and learn about the Dewey Decimal System, and then design a book cover and title that fits your number. This will take place on Friday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. Registration is highly encouraged.
On Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., the Trone Memorial Library in East Berlin will host local historian and author Jim McClure as he facilitates a conversation with East Berlin community members as they share stories of East Berlin’s past, specifically the post-World War II Ear when diplomat George Kennan lived nearby. Registration is required.
Pick up a copy of the fall “What’s Happening” calendar to learn about these and other exciting programs in October. Plus, learn about the book discussions taking place at each library.
Jessica Laganosky is the branch director of Trone Memorial Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.