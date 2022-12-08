As you’re reading this, Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. is winding up the first month of operations for the 2022-23 season. At this time of year, we’re almost always on the lookout for overnight volunteers, people willing to spend the night at one of the churches and serve as a chaperone to guests. Finding overnight volunteers is a significant challenge for C.A.R.E.S. Often, the problem is not so much that people don’t want to stay overnight, but they’re not really sure what it involves. So, here’s are some frequently asked questions about being an overnight C.A.R.E.S. volunteer:

When do I have to be there?

Joanne Myers is a Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. Board member.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.