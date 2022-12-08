As you’re reading this, Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. is winding up the first month of operations for the 2022-23 season. At this time of year, we’re almost always on the lookout for overnight volunteers, people willing to spend the night at one of the churches and serve as a chaperone to guests. Finding overnight volunteers is a significant challenge for C.A.R.E.S. Often, the problem is not so much that people don’t want to stay overnight, but they’re not really sure what it involves. So, here’s are some frequently asked questions about being an overnight C.A.R.E.S. volunteer:
When do I have to be there?
Overnight volunteers arrive at the hosting church shortly after 8 p.m. and leave after the guests do in the morning, just before 7 a.m.
Gracious local churches host weekly, with some picking up a two- (or even three) week slot. Many participating churches are in Gettysburg Borough, while some are a five-to-10-minute drive out of town.
C.A.R.E.S. needs two volunteers each night to remain open. Ideally, one volunteer will be male and the other female but if needs get tight, male or female volunteers may get doubled up.
All overnight volunteers receive a brief PowerPoint training on program procedures. Basically, plan to bring a sleeping bag, pillow, a pair of earplugs, and get ready for a not-entirely-comfortable-but-not-really-terrible night’s sleep on one of the gym mats. Cots are also available, and snorers are welcome.
Overnight volunteers don’t check guests in; that is handled by C.A.R.E.S. staff partnering with host volunteers from the local church, who also turn on water for coffee and hot chocolate. At some churches, host volunteers also lead an optional devotional prayer. Some overnight volunteers and guests enjoy chatting; other times, guests are pretty tired after a long day and just want some downtime. Guests do pretty much everything for themselves: lay out sleeping mats, get washed up for the night and settle down to read or check their phones briefly before lights-out at 10 p.m.
Overnight volunteers need to be up to switch the lights on at 6:15 a.m. and turn the water on for morning coffee. Guests will get themselves up and get their stuff packed away before leaving around 6:45 a.m. for breakfast at the Gettysburg Soup Kitchen.
All C.A.R.E.S. guests and volunteers must pass a background check by the local police department. C.A.R.E.S. does not accept guests in a current substance abuse program. Guests know that no one will be admitted to the host church in the middle of the night, and no one is allowed to leave and return. Both guests and volunteers must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and have passed the two-week waiting period, but masks aren’t required currently. A C.A.R.E.S. staff member is a phone number away if any issues arise.
If you’re curious about volunteering but not completely sure if it’s for you, why not try it once and see how it goes? For the training slides and more information, contact Program Director Deb Little at 717-334-4195 or director@gettysburgcares.org. To be put on the email list for volunteers, contact gettysburgcarescoordinator@gmail.com.
Joanne Myers is a Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. Board member.
